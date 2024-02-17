Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Burna Boy Over Controversial Comment

Legendary hip-hop singer, Eedris Abdulkareem has berated self-acclaimed King of Afrobeat, Burna Boy over a comment made about the Nigerian music industry.

New Telegraph recalls that in 2020, Burna Boy caused controversy online over claims that none of his senior colleagues paved the way for him.

According to Burna Boy, nobody in the Nigerian music industry has ever done anything for him because artists were busy doing things for themselves or hating on another’s progress.

He said, “NOBODY paved shit for me. Everybody dey finds them own. I bin Out here, if you knew the way they made us look weak by begging and paying the Western world to like us you will see that no table was set and I’m the one that brought you the Respect you currently enjoy.”

In a recent development, Eedris who was featured in a recent episode of ‘The Honest Bunch,’ reacted to the misconception the Grammy award-winning singer has with his colleagues.

Eedriswho made a mockery of Burna Boy’s statement said, “You hear someone like Burna Boy say no one helped him in Nigeria. That’s stupid talk.”