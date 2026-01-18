Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has withdrawn defamation charges against Nigerian TikToker, Eedie Bliss, leading to her release from the police custody.

The decision followed public outcry on social media and pressure from prominent conyroversial media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, known as VeryDarkMan.

The TikTok creator had been detained after posting a video in December 2025 alleging that Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Henry Okojie, bought a house for a pregnant mistress and that the actress allegedly conspired with the house help to cause a miscarriage.

The claims sparked widespread debate online, ultimately resulting in her arrest for defamation.

Taking to her Instagram page, VeryDarkMan criticized Johnson for oppression and reminded the public that defamation is a civil matter, urging her to release Bliss.

Hours later, he confirmed Bliss’ freedom on Instagram, thanking Johnson and calling for an end to online harassment targeting her family.

Nigerian netizens shared mixed reactions, with some praising Johnson’s restraint and others highlighting the importance of accountability on social media.

Earlier, Mercy Johnson had shared a lighthearted video celebrating her husband, amid the controversy surrounding the allegations.

This case underscores the growing tension between social media freedom and defamation laws in Nigeria.