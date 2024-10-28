EEDC Urges Customers To Upgrade Prepaid Meter

Share

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has urged its customers to ensure that their prepaid meters are upgraded before November 24, 2024.

Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, in a statement yesterday, said the advice was due to the Token Identifier (TID) rollover, an exercise that affects all Standard Transfer Specification (STS) compliant prepaid meters across the globe.

He noted that EEDC had in its various engagements and enlightenment programmes notified its customers that all STS prepaid meters would cease to accept credit tokens by November 24, 2024, unless they are upgraded.

He stated that meters not upgraded would no longer accept new tokens, though they will still be functional till the energy credits already loaded in them are used up.

Emeka said: “It will be recalled that on February 24, 2024, EEDC successfully cut over to its newly acquired vending system, “SuperEdge”, as part of its preparation for a smooth upgrade.

“Consequently, customers who have not recharged their prepaid meters since February 2024 will have their very first recharge come with the Key Change Tokens (KCTs).

These are three sets of 20-digit tokens needed for the upgrade, which customers are expected to punch into their meters.

“The first 20 digits will be punched into the meter, after which the customer should press the “enter” button; the same should be done for the second 20 digits and the third 20 digits, to have the meter upgraded. This exercise is free and at no cost to customers.”



