EEDC Urges Anambra Residents To Stay Away From Electrical Devices

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has advised its clients and the citizens of Anambra State to stay away from power wires and other electricity derives for their safety.

The Company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Emeka Ezeh made this plea on Saturday during a meeting with clients on vandalism and energy theft in Awka, the state capital.

He said, “We are worried by vandalism of installation and the abuse of power right of way, though we are not the enforcers, we call on the government to save residents from the danger by ensuring that there are no activities around 5.5 metres on both sides of the 33 and 11 KV lines.”

Energy theft and installation vandalism, according to Ezeh, were two additional operational obstacles the EEDC was facing. He urged customers to assist the company in better serving them by addressing the issues.

According to him, the goal of the engagement session was to connect with the company’s local consumers to learn about their needs and concerns so that solutions could be developed for better service.

He estimated that 50,000 meters would be required to overcome the metering gap and urged clients to take advantage of the continuing process that allowed them to purchase meters and pay for them over time.

According to him, the company was providing power as efficiently as possible within the constraints of the allotment it had been given by the generation companies.

He said the delay in the supply of metres was caused by a variety of factors, including availability, technology, inadequacy of installation areas and non-separation of load wire.

“The Customer Engagement Session is part of our strategy to relate with our customers, feel their pulse, update them with development in the network and also let them know where we need their assistance.

“In Anambra, we estimate that 50,000 metres are needed to bridge the gap and we signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government, valued at about N37 billion, and with we expect that our services will be enhanced.

“We discourage energy theft because about 40 per cent of revenue is lost to theft and unpaid debt every month,” he said.

A customer, Chief Anizonwu, complained about the delay in the metering process but commended EEDC for delivering a relatively better service to its customers.

Anizonwu, a Chartered Accountant, condemned energy theft and urged customers to ensure they returned value for the services they enjoyed for improved services.

“You have to pay for the service you enjoy to be able to criticise the company, not paying is a form of economic sabotage, it should be discouraged,” he said.

The convener of Recover Nigeria Project, a civil rights group, Mr Osita Obi, said there had been a significant improvement in power supply by EEDC.

Obi urged the company to ensure they address the genuine concerns of customers while thanking the company for interfacing with their customers