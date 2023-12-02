EEDC To Shut Down Power In Anambra For 5-Days

he Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) on Saturday announced a five-day power outage in some parts of Anambra State.

The EDDC in a statement issued by Head of Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh and made available to Saturday Telegraph said the planned outage will take place from 2nd to 6th December, 2023.

The outage, according to the statement is to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) engineers to carry out maintenance on their facility.

It added that as a result of the planned maintenance, the 60MVA power transformer at the GCM station will be shut down for the days the maintenance will last.

” This will mainly affect our customers in Ogbaru District and some under Onitsha District as the following feeders will be without supply: Harbour 33KV, Golden Oil 33KV, Dozzy 11KV, BridgeHead 11KV, E-Amobi 33KV, Atani Water Works 11KV, Premier 11KV, Housing EBH 11KV, Iyiowa 11KV, Wharf 11KV, Fegge 11KV, Uga 11KV, Market 11KV, Bida 11KV, Iweka 11KV, and Market 11KV feeder,” he said.

Speaking further, he said the affected areas include the whole of Atani, Bida, Main Market, Iweka, Fegge and its adjoining estates as well as all our heavy-industrial clusters within Ogbaru.

According to him, the areas will be out of supply for the period of the outage.

“We regret the inconveniences this development will cause our esteemed customers and assure them that we will be on standby for supply restoration once the maintenance is completed.

We are committed to providing you with quality service delivery,” he stated.