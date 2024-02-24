EEDC to Shut down for Rollover February 24

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) has said that its vending platform will be shut down for rollover in readiness for the STS prepaid meter upgrade on February 24, 2024, from 6am to 10pm. EEDC added in a statement that its customers will not be able to recharge or purchase energy token during this period. “Normal meter recharge activities will commence immediately after the rollover is completed.

The very first meter recharge by customers after the completion of the rollover will come with three sets of 20 digits token which is needed to upgrade their meters. “They are expected to punch in the first 20 digits and press “enter”, and then punch in the second 20 digits and press “enter” and lastly, the third 20 digits which is the energy token, to complete the upgrade process,” the statement read.

The company then advised that earlier purchased tokens that were yet to be loaded onto the meters should be loaded before administering the three sets of 20 digits token, adding that once the meter is upgraded, such tokens will no longer be accepted by the meter.