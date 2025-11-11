EEDC Launches Free Prepaid Meter Rollout Under ‘Tranche B’ Of MAF Programme

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has begun the second phase of its free prepaid meter rollout under “Tranche B” of the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) programme.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), aims to bridge the metering gap and eliminate estimated billing in the power sector.

According to EEDC’s Group Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, Tranche B targets 13,335 unmetered Band “A” customers across the South-East. The rollout, which began November 2, 2025, includes a Know Your Customer (KYC) validation exercise.

Ezeh emphasized that the meters and installation are entirely free, cautioning customers against making any payments or succumbing to extortion. “This initiative aligns with our commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction,” he said.

He advised eligible customers to verify and update their contact information at their local EEDC Customer Service Unit. Following the completion of Band “A” coverage, metering will extend to Band “B” customers.

Ezeh also warned against tampering or bypassing meters, stressing that such actions undermine efficiency, revenue protection, and sector reforms.

The MAF, a pooled fund contributed by all Nigerian electricity distribution companies and supervised by NERC, ensures prepaid meters are provided to customers at no cost.