December 17, 2025
EEDC Gives Reason For Recent Drop In Power Across S’East

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) has attributed the recent decline in power supply across the South-East to low system frequency caused by gas constraints affecting electricity Generation Companies.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company’s group head, Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh, explained that the gas-related challenges had forced the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to implement load shedding of available energy on the national grid, thereby reducing power allocation to distribution companies.

EEDC said the development has adversely affected the volume of energy allocated to it and, consequently, the level of electricity supply to customers served by its subsidiary companies—MainPower, TransPower, FirstPower, NewEra and EastLand.

The company noted that relevant stakeholders in the electricity supply industry are working to resolve the challenges and restore normal power distribution as soon as possible.

EEDC apologised to its customers for the inconvenience caused by the situation and thanked them for their patience and understanding.

