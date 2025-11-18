EEDC Commences Free Pre-Paid Meter Rollout

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) has announced that it has commenced the second phase of its free prepaid meter distribution under “Tranche B” of the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) metering programme.

It is a metering initiative instituted by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to close the existing metering gap in the sector and put an end to estimated billing.

The Group Head, Corporate Communications of EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, made this known in a statement. He explained that the metering program, funded through the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) “Tranche B”, is targeted at unmetered customers on service band “A” feeders across the South-East region.

According to Ezeh, a total of 13,335 customers of EEDC, including those of its subsidiary companies, will be beneficiaries in this phase of the metering program which began on 2nd November 2025, with the Know Your Customer (KYC) validation exercise.

He affirmed that the free metering initiative is funded through the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF), instituted by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and customers are not expected to pay to have these meters installed in their facilities.