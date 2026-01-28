EEDC Announces Power Outage Across Five S’East States

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) has announced a power outage affecting parts of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, and signed by its Group Head, Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh, the company said the outage occurred at about 10:48 a.m. following a loss of supply from its source of power.

According to the company, the development led to a widespread blackout across areas served by its subsidiary distribution companies, MainPower, TransPower, FirstPower, NewEra and EastLand.

EEDC noted that the cause of the supply loss was yet to be ascertained but assured customers that efforts were underway to restore electricity as soon as possible.

“The company is currently on standby and in active liaison with relevant stakeholders to ensure the prompt restoration of power supply across the affected areas,” the statement said.

EEDC appealed to customers for patience and understanding while apologising for any inconvenience caused by the outage.