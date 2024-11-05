New Telegraph

November 5, 2024
EEDC Announces General System Collapse In Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Anambra 

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) on Tuesday announced a general system collapse in four states.

According to the distribution company the incident which occured at about 1:52 pm on Tuesday, November 5, resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the EEDC network.

This was contained in press release issued by the Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh.

The statement reads, The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a general system collapse that occurred at 13:52 hours today, 5th November 2024.

“This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the EEDC network.

“”Consequently, due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide services to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Imo States.

We are on standby awaiting detailed information about the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.

