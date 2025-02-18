Edwin Clark: A True Federalist, Nationalist- Atiku

Share

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has paid glowing tribute to the late elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, describing him as a true nationalist, federalist, and patriot.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Atiku mourned the loss of Clark, who passed away at the age of 97, highlighting his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s independence and his tireless efforts in nation-building.

Atiku, in his tribute, noted that Chief Clark was not just a significant figure in Nigeria’s struggle for independence but also a strong advocate for true federalism, equity, and good governance.

He commended Clark’s relentless pursuit of inclusiveness, particularly for Nigeria’s minority ethnic groups, emphasizing that Clark was “fiery, fearless, and forthright” in his advocacy for an egalitarian society.

The former vice president expressed regret that Clark’s vision for a fairer Nigeria appeared to be slipping away before his passing.

He pledged to carry forward the elder statesman’s ideals.

“We, his mentees, shall rekindle the torch and continue the drive for a better Nigeria.”

Atiku prayed for the repose of Clark’s soul and extended his heartfelt condolences to the Clark family, PANDEF, the Ijaw nation, Delta State, and the entire country.

