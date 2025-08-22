Edun: We Are Seeing Real Results From Our Pillars Of Reforms

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has said the Federal Government has started seeing real results from the administration’s pillars of reforms and other economic growth indicators.

Edun, who stated this while commending the latest investment by PepsiCo, a global leader in the food and beverage industry, in Nigeria’s food and beverage industry, stated this in respect of the series of investments in the country in the last two years. PepsiCo celebrated a significant milestone with the ribbon-cutting at its expanded snacks manufacturing facility in Lagos, in partnership with DP World.

The investment worth $20 million is aimed at deepening Nigeria’s local content potential. The event also marked the official launch of Cheetos –one of the company’s most popular snack brands globally – into the Nigerian market, produced locally in two exciting flavours: Cheese and Coconut. According to Edun, “the inauguration of this Cheetos plant reflects the bold reforms we are driving to stabilize our economy and unlock sustainable growth.

With GDP projected to grow by five per cent, we are seeing real results from our pillars of reform – diversification, industrialization, and job creation. “By sourcing locally and creating jobs, this investment brings to life President Tinubu’s vision of a stronger, more inclusive economy.

Producing Cheetos not only for Nigeria but for West Africa highlights our nation’s role as a regional hub for manufacturing, supported by ongoing progress in technology and digitalization.” The arrival of Cheetos strengthens PepsiCo’s growing snack portfolio in West Africa and reinforces the company’s commitment to localising food production, creating jobs, and building resilient supply chains.

PepsiCo has already invested over $20 million in Nigeria in its Foods business, to localise its brands, develop the food sector, and expand its partnerships with local suppliers such as Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, Grand Cereals Nigeria Limited, and BabbanGona Nigeria Limited. PepsiCo’s community investments in Nigeria have laid a strong foundation for today’s growth.

Since 2022, the PepsiCo Foundation has partnered with WaterAid Nigeria to expand access to clean water, improved sanitation, and hygiene services in underserved communities. The Safe Water Access programme has reached over 54,000 people directly and educated more than 800,000 through hygiene education campaigns.

In Lagos, women have been trained as Local Area Mechanics to operate and maintain water systems, building local capacity and ensuring reliable access for years to come. This ongoing investment by PepsiCo in partnership with DP World, in water access and workforce development reflects the belief that sustainable growth begins with empowering communities.

As both companies expand their local production footprint, including the launch of Cheetos, they continue to build on a legacy of inclusive progress across Nigeria and West Africa. Speaking on the feat, the General Manager, PepsiCo Foods Nigeria, Felix Enwemadu, said: “Today’s launch of Cheetos is more than the arrival of a beloved global brand – it’s a celebration of PepsiCo’s belief in Nigeria’s potential.

By producing Cheetos locally and investing in community programmes like our Safe Water Access initiative, we’re creating jobs, empowering farmers, and helping communities thrive–because our success is shared success.” Also, Ajit Nair, MD – FMCL Nigeria, DP World, said: “Nigeria is PepsiCo’s most integrated market with DP World, spanning the full value chain from manufacturing to distribution.

This marks the third PepsiCo facility we operate—an achievement that reflects the strength of our partnership, built on trust, performance, and shared purpose. Through AAVA Brands and FMC Nigeria, we are proud to enable PepsiCo’s growth strategy in West Africa.”