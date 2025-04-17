Edun Urges Resilient Approach To Sustainable Food Security

Share

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has reaffirmed Federal Government’s commitment to food security while also urging a more agile and resilient approach to agricultural planning.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Agricultural Sector Working Group (ASWG) in Abuja, Edun stressed the need to align Nigeria’s agricultural roadmap with the post-Malabo agenda, highlighting the importance of boosting productivity, expanding access to finance, and unlocking value-added exports.

He assured stakeholders of the Ministry’s full support, describing agriculture as central to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic priorities.

The ASWG is expected to drive coordination across sectors and ensure measurable progress towards national and continental food security goals.

This initiative marks a significant step towards achieving sustainable food security, driving economic growth, and improving the lives of millions of Nigerians.

The Ministry of Finance’s commitment to supporting the agricultural sector will undoubtedly yield long-term benefits for the nation.

