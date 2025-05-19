Edun Unveils ISA 2025, SEC New Website At CMC Meeting

Share

Nigeria’s capital market is emerging as a central pillar in the Federal Government’s strategy to transform the national economy into a $1 trillion powerhouse, Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said on Monday.

Speaking through the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, at the Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting in Lagos, Edun emphasized that reforms, innovation, and investor confidence are driving the evolution of the market, and will be critical to unlocking the country’s full economic potential.

A major highlight of the meeting was the formal unveiling of the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 and the launch of a redesigned, technology-forward website for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Both developments signal a bold move toward modernization and increased transparency in market regulation.

“The implementation of the Capital Market Master Plan (2015–2025) has laid a solid foundation,” Edun stated. “We are witnessing a sophisticated market structure taking root—one that supports not just capital raising, but also wealth creation, economic inclusion, and national resilience.”

He noted that the revised Master Plan for the capital market focuses on digitalization, innovation, sustainability, and inclusiveness—objectives that align with President Bola Tinubu’s broader economic reform agenda.

Edun described the passage of ISA 2025 as a landmark achievement, bringing Nigeria’s regulatory framework in line with international best practices. The new Act streamlines enforcement mechanisms and provides clear guidance on emerging areas such as digital assets and crowdfunding.

While acknowledging the challenges that may arise in implementing the Act, he expressed confidence that it would deepen market participation, improve regulatory coherence, and enhance investor protection. The minister reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to nurturing a fair and transparent business environment to empower the private sector as a key engine of growth.

Highlighting the economy’s strong performance in 2024—marked by the fastest GDP growth in a decade—Edun credited policy momentum and the SEC’s proactive reforms, including its alignment with global sustainability standards through the IOSCO’s GBMC Network.

In his remarks, SEC Director-General Dr. Emomotimi Agama hailed the enactment of ISA 2025 as the beginning of a transformative era for the Nigerian capital market.

“The Commission is fully committed to creating a regulatory climate that is fit for purpose, responsive to innovation, and deeply engaged with stakeholders,” Agama said.

He announced the establishment of a specialized implementation team to scrutinize the new law’s provisions, a sensitization task force, and a podcast series to educate the public on the implications of ISA 2025.

Reviewing 2024 market performance, Agama reported that the NGX All-Share Index surged by 37.65%, while total market capitalization climbed by 53.39%—figures he attributed to rising investor confidence and sound market fundamentals.

Agama reaffirmed the SEC’s commitment to enhancing regulatory efficiency and extending financial inclusion, with a focus on empowering women, youth, and underserved communities. He also highlighted the Commission’s push for technological adoption through its new e-survey platform.

Concluding the CMC meeting, Agama called for stronger collaboration among all stakeholders in the capital market. “Sustained unity, transparency, and innovation are essential to realizing our market ambitions—and ultimately, Nigeria’s $1 trillion economic vision,” he said.

Share