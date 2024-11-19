Edun: Tinubu Prioritising Investments In Critical Sectors

Share

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to sustainable economic growth.

Edun, who reemphasised the need for patience at the 2024 NACOFED Conference in Bauchi, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration was prioritising investments in critical sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, and social services.

He said the measures were part of a comprehensive strategy to alleviate poverty and uplift millions of Nigerians over time.

A statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations at the ministry, Mohammed Manga, quoted Edun as highlighting targeted social intervention programmes, such as biometric-based direct payments to vulnerable households and cost-of-living initiatives, aimed at cushioning the impacts of reforms and also redirecting resources that previously drained public funds.

The conference, themed: “Fostering Economic Growth in Challenging Times: Strategies for Policies and Partnership for Fiscal Sustainability and National Development,” which had the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) as the arrowhead, brought together key policymakers and stakeholders to discuss strategies for addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges.

Hosted by Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency Senator Bala Mohammed, the conference highlighted the administration’s bold economic reforms aimed at stabilising the economy, driving inclusive growth, and improving the quality of life for Nigerians.

It further explored opportunities for fostering partnerships across all levels of government and leveraging private sector investment to spur job creation and industrial growth.

A key focus was on collaboration and trust-building as essential tools for addressing Nigeria’s fiscal and economic challenges.

On his part, Governor Bala Mohammed commended the Federal Government’s vision and reiterated Bauchi State Government’s commitment to playing a pivotal role in Nigeria’s economic transformation.

“This gathering underscores the importance of unity and shared responsibility as we work toward sustainable development,” he said.

As the FAAC meeting concluded, delegates departed with renewed vigour, united in their commitment to a more resilient and prosperous Nigeria. It is believed that with actionable strategies expected to address fiscal challenges, Nigeria’s economic revival gathers momentum.

The conference served as a testament to the power of unity and collaboration in driving economic growth and development.

The statement added that the NACOFED 2024 conference marked a significant step towards a brighter economic future as Nigeria navigates challenging economic times.

