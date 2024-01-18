Edun: There’s Sufficient Liquidity to Address Forex Backlog

Nigera’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has assured of sufficient liquidity in the banking sector to reduce foreign exchange (FX) backlog. The minister, who spoke yesterday with Bloomberg, put the FX backlog at about $5 billion with a promise that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was making efforts to cut it down. He said there should be a way the banks can help with the backlog, either on a spot or a forward- rate basis, as the government believes it can pay down the backlog almost at once.

“There is actually liquidity within the banking system and there should be a way of getting the banks to actually help with that backlog, either on a spot or a forward-rate basis. “We believe that if we coral the dollars that are available, we can pay down that backlog almost in one fell swoop,” he said. The minister said he was confident that it could be cleared easily. Speaking on the government’s plan to borrow $1.5 billion from the World Bank, Edun said the government was carrying out reforms that deserve financial support from the Bretton Woods institution.

“We’re hoping to get $1 billion or $1.5 billion from the World Bank,” Edun said. “It is a matter of discussion at the moment, but we think we will get the support because we are continuing with our reforms. “What we’ve done with fuel subsidies, what we have done in terms of the foreign-exchange market reform, deserve support. “We’ve done enough and we deserve to be rewarded imminently.” Edun also said the country was confident of having access to the Eurobond market, add- ing that plans were underway to tap it later this year if rates move sufficiently lower. “The major issuers and the book runners have told us that there should be a window for Nigeria in the Eurobond market,” he added.

On stabilising the naira, he said the government planned to utilise all available liquid. “The priority is to stabilise the naira, that means getting in the additional liquidity – number one from oil revenue. “We’re also looking to make sure we tap Nigerian savings, in particular domestic dollar savings both inside and out- side the formal market. There’s a lot of cash in the Nigerian economy,” he said. Since the unification of the exchange rate windows, the Nigerian currency, naira, and the forex market have been volatile.