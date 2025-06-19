Edun: Tax Reform Bills Hallmark Economic Prosperity, Growth

Share

The tax reforms bills currently before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will hallmark the country’s economic prosperity and growth, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has said.

When operationalized, Edun said the Act would ease tax administration, enthrone best practices and, ultimately, give government more revenue while citizens’ legitimate demands are also met.

He spoke on Wednesday in Abuja during a public lecture as part of activities to mark the 50th birthday celebration of Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, the Chairman of the Tax Reforms Committee held in Abuja.

The “Tax Reform Bills” in Nigeria was passed by the National Assembly on May 8, 2025. It consists of four separate bills: the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill.

These bills aim to modernize and streamline Nigeria’s tax system. They have been transferred to President Tinubu for endorsement. “The bills are landmark achievements for the economy. It promises to change the fiscal landscape, it promises to change the tax rate to GDP which is ridiculously very low.

You have moved to the golden age, and by God’s grace as the country takes step, with the President’s determination to move more Nigerians out of poverty, the country will witness prosperity. “What you have done is very exemplary and no mean feat worthy of emulating. The reward for hard work is more work.

You have the grace of taking a complex assignment and not only break down but simplify for all types of audience,” Edun said. On his part, Oyedele called for lower corporate tax rates in addressing regulatory coverage, and refining tariff systems to stimulate investment and economic growth.

He highlighted the need for an orderly tax system to avoid chaotic taxes that disproportionately impact the poor. He reiterated that the tax reform measures included full income tax exemption for over 1/3 of workers, higher exemption thresholds for small businesses, and zero-rating essential consumptions.

He emphasized the importance of credible data, inclusive policies, and investing in people. He stressed the need to refine the tariff system to reduce rates on raw materials and intermediate products to lower input costs.

“We have priority sector incentives, boosting exports and providing tax relief to prevent public transition for Nigerian businesses operating internationally.

Others are changes to income class laws to attract remote work opportunities, enabling Nigerian youths to thrive in the digital economy. Introduction “The government should focus on doing only what the private sector will not do, and collect the least amount of tasks in doing so without compromising compromising the required minimum quality standard.”

