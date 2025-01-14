Edun Tasked Islamic Bank With Investment in Agric, Rail, Energy

Share

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has suggested to Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to rethink its approach to development financing in response to current economic realities.

He suggested to the management of the bank, to be transformative, focus on agriculture, rail, and energy.

He urged the bank to focus on investments with strong returns to ensure sustainable financing. Edun spoke at IsDB Governors’ retreat going in the City o Al-Madinah, Saudi Arabia, a statement issued by Director of Information in the ministry, Mohammed Manga, said.

The retreat aimed to gather input and build consensus on the bank’s upcoming 10-year strategy to achieve greater developmental impact.

Edun also highlighted the importance of innovative funding solutions tailored towards national priorities and debt dynamics, stressing the urgent need for a concessional financing strategy that balances development goals with minimal debt accumulation.

