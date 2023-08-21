Edun Resumes At Ministry Of Finance, Assures Reforms’ Pain Will Be Minimised

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, resumed at the Ministry headquarters office on Monday declaring that current reforms’ pains will fade away.

He said Nigerians expect optimum performance from the current crop of the government’s team, an opportunity he said won’t be gambled away.

Edun who arrived at the ministry at 1.58 pm was welcomed by jubilant ministry employees with solidarity songs. He immediately went into a closed-door session with the two permanent Secretaries and a few senior officials of the Ministry.

In another elaborate session which had Directors of the Ministry in attendance, the former Lagos state Commissioner of Finance underscored Nigerians’ high expectations of the current administration, an expectation he said must not be toyed with.

” I have been to this ministry before now on many occasions on special assignments. The former Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning Mrs Zainab Ahmed did good work. We will consolidate on what she did and we will take it to a greater height.

” We need to deliver, we need to perform. Nigerians’ expectations are high. Mr. President has set the ball rolling. He has taken some macro, fiscal, and monetary measures that will leave Nigeria for the better. It’s our duty to help him to ensure the pains are minimized. We know we have a job to do to make sure the reforms don’t leave anybody behind”, he said.

He solicited the cooperation of the ministry’s Directors and other personnel in achieving the desired result.

“We can do it, let’s work together to ensure we achieve our dream”, said the Minister.

In his introductory remark earlier, Permanent Secretary ( Special Duties) Mr. Udo Okokon Ekanem recalled some of the good antecedents of the Minister as Commissioner of Finance in Lagos state and expressed optimism he will leave such imprint at the federal level.

” Congratulations on your appointment and redeployment to the Ministry of Finance. Here, we have committed and dedicated staff that are willing and ready to work. We have heard a lot about you, your good work in Lagos. The staff here are receptive. We are ready to work with you”.

Permanent Secretary ( Finance)

Mallam Aliyu Ahmed said the Minister was in a familiar terrain having manned similar portfolios in Lagos and outside of Nigeria where he had tremendous work exposure.