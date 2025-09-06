Edun Reaffirms FG Commitment To Reform Deliverables

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to reforms that will birth a competitive and enabling environment for trade and enterprise.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's policies are positioning Nigeria as a hub for value-added production and as a driving force for the continent's economic integration

Edun gave this assurance on Friday, September 5, at the Intra-African Trade Fair in Algiers.

A statement issued by Director of Information in the Ministry, Mohammed Manga described as a critical gateway to unlocking new opportunities across the continent.

On the sidelines of the Fair, Edun held high-level meetings with the President and Chairman of Afreximbank, Professor Benedict Oramah, as well as the Chair of IATF 2025, former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Their discussions focused on strengthening Nigeria’s trade integration agenda, expanding industrial capacity, and mobilising investments to support sustainable growth across the continent.

Day two of the Fair also featured the Trade Forum, Arise Industrialization Day, Global Africa Day, and the CANE Auto Forum, each underscoring Africa’s increasing role in shaping global supply chains, deepening intra-African trade, and attracting transformative investments.