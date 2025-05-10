Edun Rallies Civil Servants’ Support To Fast Track Economic Devt

Share

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun has called on the ministry’s top management staff to leverage their expertise in driving economic acceleration and fiscal stability of the government to benefit all Nigerians.

This call was made yesterday at the 2025 Ministerial Performance Management Retreat, themed “Strengthening Performance Management for Fiscal Stability”, held in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

The minister officially declared the two-day retreat open with a call for renewed purpose, measurable impact, and sustained economic reform in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

Edun underscored the importance of the roles of the senior cadre in the ministry to Nigeria’s fiscal credibility, stating: “The expectations of government and Nigerians are higher than ever. You are the engine room of policy execution. The performance of this ministry is to a large extent, a reflection of your effectiveness.”

The minister reaffirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty through inclusive growth, noting that while the economy has stabilised, adding that the target is to accelerate GDP growth to 7 per cent per annum.

He also commended Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, for hosting the retreat; he also acknowledged the laudable strides being made under his leadership.

Governor Fintiri commended the minister of Finance, the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite and other top management staff of the ministry for their commitment to driving the nation’s economy.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, the governor welcomed participants to Yola stating “Adamawa remains committed to national development goals. We are honoured to host this retreat, which speaks to the importance of aligning local governance with federal fiscal reforms.”

Earlier in her welcome remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya, emphasised the urgency of the retreat’s objectives.

She said, “As we navigate the realities of limited resources, rising public expectations, and the need for efficiency in governance, performance management becomes not only relevant but critical to our fiscal stability and collective success.”

Mrs. Shehu Jafiya called for collective efforts in entrenching the culture of the performance management system in line with the ministry’s mandate, which is to manage the nation’s finances in an open, transparent and efficient manner to achieve the country’s development goals.

Share