Edun: Nigeria, AfDB’s Partnership Crucial For Economic Growth

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has commended the African Development Bank (AfDB) for its pivotal role in driving Nigeria’s economic revitalisation.

He made the commendation at a high-level meeting with an AfDB delegation led by Dr. Abdul Kamara, Director General, Nigeria Country Department, who came to deepen collaboration with Nigeria on economic growth and development priorities, a statement issued by the ministry said.

Dr. Kamara announced the launch of a new Country Strategy Paper and reaffirmed the AfDB’s commitment to transformative projects, including the second phase of the National Agricultural Growth Scheme (NAGS) as well as the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ).

The AfDB also emphasised support for youth entrepreneurship through initiatives like the Youth Enterprise Investment Fund. HM Edun lauded the AfDB’s contributions, highlighting the Bank’s critical role in Nigeria’s economic revitalisation through agriculture, infrastructure, and youth empowerment.

The Minister noted that the AfDB’s partnership with Nigeria is crucial for driving economic growth, particularly in areas like agriculture, infrastructure, and youth empowerment.

As Nigeria continues on its economic revitalisation journey, the AfDB’s commitment is a testament to the power of collaboration and strategic partnerships. With the AfDB’s support, Nigeria is poised to unlock its full potential, drive sustainable growth, and improve the lives of its citizens.

