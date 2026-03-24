Edun: New Single Window To Streamline Trade, Cut Costs As Rollout Begins Friday

Nigeria’s long-awaited National Single Window (NSW) platform will go live on Friday, with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, declaring it a major step toward eliminating port inefficiencies and accelerating economic growth.

Speaking at the NSW Customer Support Centre in Apapa, Lagos, on Tuesday, Edun said the digital one-stop platform would streamline import and export processes, reduce bureaucracy, and improve transparency across the country’s trade ecosystem.

He noted that the initiative is designed to address persistent bottlenecks caused by the multiplicity of government agencies operating at the nation’s ports—an issue that has historically slowed cargo clearance and driven up the cost of doing business.

Describing the platform as “game-changing,” the minister said the NSW would simplify trade procedures while strengthening government revenue collection.

“For too long, businesses have faced delays arising from fragmented and manual processes. The National Single Window changes that by providing a unified interface that eliminates duplication and improves efficiency,” he said.

Edun stressed that unlike previous reform attempts, the current initiative is backed by strong political will and institutional capacity, giving it a higher chance of long-term success.

He added that integrating the platform within existing legal and regulatory frameworks ensures continuity beyond any administration, making it a sustainable reform.

While acknowledging that no digital system is entirely immune to downtime, the minister said the NSW has been designed to prioritise operational continuity and minimise disruptions. According to him, digitisation alone will significantly reduce inefficiencies associated with manual processing.

On the broader economic implications, Edun said the platform is not primarily a cost-cutting measure but a productivity-enhancing tool.

“When businesses operate more efficiently, they become more competitive. That, in turn, translates into higher economic activity and increased government revenue through taxes,” he said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, addressed concerns about the readiness of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to adopt the platform.

She said the system has been deliberately designed to align with how SMEs already use technology to save time and reduce costs, adding that targeted support programmes are in place to ensure seamless onboarding.

According to her, agencies under the ministry, including the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), are leading awareness campaigns, training, and stakeholder engagement initiatives to drive adoption nationwide.

Oduwole disclosed that subnational sensitisation programmes and support centres have been established to assist users who may encounter difficulties, ensuring that smaller businesses are not excluded from the benefits of the platform.

She further explained that the NSW integrates existing systems operated by various government agencies into a central framework, allowing traders to submit documentation once for processing across multiple institutions.

“Each agency retains its statutory role, but the platform ensures coordination. Service level agreements have been established to guarantee efficiency and accountability,” she said.

Director of the National Single Window Project, Tola Fakolade, said the system would fundamentally change how businesses interact with government agencies involved in trade.

He explained that rather than moving from one office to another and making multiple payments, users can now complete all transactions on a single platform.

“With the National Single Window, businesses make one payment, and the system automatically distributes funds to the relevant agencies. This reduces physical contact, eliminates redundancies, and curbs opportunities for unofficial charges,” Fakolade said.

He added that the platform preserves the statutory functions of all agencies while improving coordination, speed, and transparency in service delivery.

Fakolade also noted that awareness campaigns are being extended beyond major commercial centres to ensure nationwide participation, particularly among exporters and traders in underserved regions.

The Federal Government expects the rollout of the NSW to significantly enhance trade facilitation, improve Nigeria’s competitiveness, and strengthen revenue mobilisation as the country pushes for a more efficient and digitally driven economy.