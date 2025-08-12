New Telegraph

August 12, 2025
Edun Lauds Lotus Capital’s Leadership

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has commended Lotus Capital’s leadership in promoting non-interest finance in Nigeria, emphasising that collaboration between the public and private sectors will be essential to mobilising sustainable, long-term capital for national development.

The Minister gave the commendation yesterday in his office in Abuja when he received a high-level delegation from Lotus Capital Limited, led by its Managing Director, Mrs. Hajara Adeola.

The meeting explores ways of expanding Nigeria’s non-interest finance sector as a driver of inclusive economic growth.

Discussions further centred on how initiatives such as a Non-Interest Real Estate Investment Fund and a regular sovereign sukuk issuance programme could attract ethical investment into critical infrastructure, boost market liquidity, and widen access to finance for underserved communities.

The meeting underscores the Ministry’s commitment to exploring innovative financing solutions for Nigeria’s economic growth and development, highlighting the importance of public-private partnerships in driving progress in the non-interest finance sector.

