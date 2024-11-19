Edun Lauds Gov For Making Bauchi Business-Friendly

Share

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun has lauded Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed for transforming the state into a business-friendly environment.

Edun made the comment when he visited the governor in Bauchi yesterday. The visit was part of the activities for the National Council on Finance and Economic Development (NACOFED) conference, which the state is hosting this year.

Edun emphasized that the presence of top financial experts in Bauchi provides a unique platform to deliberate on pressing financial and macroeconomic issues affecting Nigeria.

He promised that President Bola Tinubu would resolve the economic challenges facing the country.

According to Edu, the active support is critical to achieving sustainable growth. Mohammed thanked the Federal Government for selecting the state as the host of the prestigious event.

