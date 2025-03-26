Edun Lauds AfDB’s Role In Nigeria’s Economic Growth

Share

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has commended the African Development Bank (AfDB) for its pivotal role in driving Nigeria’s economic revitalization.

He made the commendation during a high-level meeting with an AfDB delegation led by Abdul Kamara, Director General of the Nigeria Country Department, who visited to strengthen collaboration with Nigeria on economic growth and development priorities, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

Kamara announced the launch of a new Country Strategy Paper and reaffirmed the AfDB’s commitment to transformative projects, including the second phase of the National Agricultural Growth Scheme (NAGS) and the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ).

The AfDB also emphasized its support for youth entrepreneurship through initiatives such as the Youth Enterprise Investment Fund.

Edun commended the AfDB’s contributions, noting its critical role in Nigeria’s economic development, particularly in agriculture, infrastructure, and youth empowerment.

He noted that the Bank’s partnership with Nigeria is crucial for driving economic growth and fostering sustainable development.

As Nigeria continues its economic revitalization journey, the AfDB’s commitment shows the power of collaboration and strategic partnerships. With the Bank’s support, Nigeria is poised to unlock its full potential, achieve sustainable growth, and improve the lives of its citizens.

