Edun Laments Africa’s Debt Service Burden, Increased Financing Risks

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has lamented Africa’s debt service burden and its associated increased financing risks.

Besides, the Minister noted that while liquidity is at a high cost, access to capital markets for emerging markets was limited. Edun made the observation yesterday in Abuja at the 5th African Union Extraordinary Session of the Specialized Technical Committee of Finance, Monetary Affairs, Economic Planning and Integration.

He stated that Africa’s public debt has increased significantly over the years, becoming more non-consensual and short term.

“As you know, since 2011, the average maturity of Africa’s external debt has fallen from close to 23 years to around 17 years in 2022,” he said.

As a way out, Edun tasked African countries to work collectively to shape their economies to be less dependent on aid from international partners.

“It’s important for Africans working collectively in a more coordinated manner in shaping up our economies in such a way that we will not be dependent on aid from international partners. It emphasizes that only through collective endeavours can we navigate through the challenging times that face us”.

“Already, the painstaking and robust interventions undertaken by our team of experts in fulfilling the mandate we gave to the STC at the last ministerial meetings in July, these past three days, is a clear manifestation of the African spirit of solidarity.”

According to him: “African economy has experienced significant challenges, including poverty and inequality, dependence on aid, global competitiveness, periodic debt crisis, small sizes of our economy, climate change among others.”

Edun stated that, “these challenges collectively by building a strong economy and using reforms to strengthen the economic management systems of our continent, beginning with the unanimous endorsement of this resolution presented before us for the adoption of the heads of state and government. In this regard, Nigeria remains eternally grateful to all, especially our formidable teams of experts, who have harmonised all the divergent views and interests into this single document.

“I therefore urge you, ministers and governors to in the same spirit move to the next level by inviting our political leaders to endorse these resolutions in their next assemblies of heads of government in February 2025.”

Nigeria is not only ready to host the African Monetary Institute, which is the precursor to the operationalisation of the African Central Bank, but poised to partner and collaborate with all in making these great initiatives work for the attainment and enhancement of Agenda 2063 and our dream of the Africa we want.

Earlier, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Olayemi Cardoso, noted that the removal of fuel subsidies has created fiscal space for strategic investments while targeted policies to enhance Diaspora remittances have contributed to an improved external reserve position. These measures underscore Nigeria’s commitment to building robust financial systems and aligning with regional aspirations under the Abuja Treaty and Agenda 2063. Honourable Ministers, Central Bank Governors, and Distinguished Delegates, I am confident that the outcomes of this meeting will pave the way for approval by the Assembly in February 2025.

Prof Kevin Urama of the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) said Africa’s public debt has surged by 170 per cent since 2010, due to both structural issues in the global debt architecture, recent global and domestic shocks, and also weaknesses in Africa’s own macroeconomic fundamentals which needs attention. Most of these debts, as we know, have been contracted during periods of low interest rate regimes in the global market.

He noted that, “this regime has changed and is likely to remain high for the near future. Average sovereign debt spread in Africa has soared to three times more than its peers in other emerging markets. And the structure of debt has changed significantly towards privately owned debt, rising, expected to rise to 54 per cent by the end of 2024.

“And this has implications for the cost of capital. Africa currently pays 500 per cent more in interest costs when borrowing from the international capital markets than if they borrowed from MDBs such as the African Development Bank. So, while through the efforts of the finance ministers, central bank governors, and governments in Nigeria has led to a declining trend in the stock of debt, the total debt stock in Africa, and the debt to GDP ratio in Africa, this rising cost of debt is still exacerbating the risks of debt vulnerabilities and default in Africa.”

He added that, “for the 49 countries, where we’re able to get data in 2022, we see that the cost of debt has risen sharply to about 12.7 per cent of the total revenue of countries, meaning that resources have been taken away from doing the business of development. And 20 African countries were in debt distress or at high risk of debt distress as of February 2024. And on top of this, refinancing risks are rising and will likely continue to rise.

“In the midst of this, dire needs for the continent of Africa, foreign direct investments declined by 44 per cent in 2022. Portfolio flows, net portfolio flows was about 17 per cent. ODA declined by 6 per cent. Only remittances remained resilient, rising by about 2 per cent in 2022. So, these honorable ministers, create the paradox of debt and development financing in Africa” he said.

Urama noted: “While debt sustainability and risk of debt default is increasing, the short-term high-cost nature of the types of debt now available to Africa is creating the sustainability challenges.

“And this year alone, the continent is expected to spend about $74 billion in refinancing debt. And over the next years, we’re seeing that it will be about $10 billion between 2025 and 2023 annually. And Euro bond yields has risen to 15 per cent in 2023 and is likely to continue like that” he said.

