Edun, JP Morgan Delegation Hold Bilateral Business Talk

Following the commitment by JP Morgan to deepen its investment interest in Nigeria, the financial investment bank of the United States (US) sent a high-level team to explore investment opportunities available in the country.

The high-level delegation from JP Morgan led by Dapo Olagunju, Head of West Africa met with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun in Abuja on Friday, January 31.

In a statement issued by the Director of information in the ministry, Mohammed Manga said the Abuja meeting, was part of a fact-finding trip organised by JP Morgan, aimed at exploring investment opportunities and economic strategies in the country.

The delegation, which included major investors with significant holdings in Nigeria’s Eurobonds and local securities, was part of an exploratory visit organised by JP Morgan for a diverse group of international institutional investors seeking insights into the nation’s economic landscape.

During the discussions, the Minister highlighted Nigeria’s recent economic milestones, including a successful Eurobond transaction completed without a roadshow, thanks to strong global investor engagement. He emphasised President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to attract foreign investment through strategic international engagements and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to market-driven reforms.

Edun also pointed to key developments in the energy sector, including new agreements with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) aimed at expanding electricity access to 400,000 Nigerians in the first instance.

On inflation, the Minister assured investors that the Central Bank of Nigeria is implementing orthodox monetary policies while the government works to boost agricultural production and stabilise food prices.

The meeting between the Honourable Minister of Finance and the JP Morgan delegation marks a significant step forward in Nigeria’s efforts to attract foreign investment and stimulate economic growth.

With its growing economy, strategic location, and business-friendly environment, Nigeria is poised to become a prime investment destination in Africa.

