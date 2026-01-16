The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has said that Nigeria has entered a phase of economic consolidation after two years of far-reaching reforms that helped stabilise inflation, steady the exchange rate, and rebuild investor confidence.

Edun spoke while delivering the keynote address at the presentation of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) 2026 Macroeconomic Outlook Report in Lagos.

The Minister disclosed that the country has recorded measurable macroeconomic stability following two years of difficult but necessary reforms and is now positioned to consolidate those gains and translate stability into inclusive growth, job creation and improved living standards.

Looking ahead to 2026, Edun projected stronger economic performance, with GDP growth expected to reach 4.68 per cent, inflation averaging 16.5 per cent, and the exchange rate stabilising around ₦1,400 to the dollar.

“Nigeria,” Edun said, “cannot afford to pause or retreat,” stressing that “success in consolidation will determine whether stability becomes sustained growth and creates jobs.”

He noted that recent indicators show improvement, with inflation slowing, pressure easing in the foreign exchange market, external reserves strengthening, and investor confidence gradually returning.

Addressing concerns about Nigeria’s rising public debt, Edun explained that much of the ₦152 trillion figure reflects improved transparency and exchange-rate revaluation rather than excessive borrowing.

He said that ₦30 trillion represents previously unrecorded Ways and Means advances, while nearly ₦50 trillion resulted from the revaluation of foreign loans.

According to him, Nigeria’s debt remains moderate relative to the size of the economy, with the debt-to-GDP ratio declining to 36.1 per cent, “among the lowest in Africa and far below the global average.”

Edun highlighted further gains, noting that inflation fell from 33.18 per cent in 2024 to 14.45 per cent by November 2025, while economic growth averaged 3.78 per cent by the third quarter of 2025.

He added that 27 sectors, including manufacturing and agriculture, recorded expansion during the period.

He said external reserves rose to $45.5 billion, the exchange rate stabilised below ₦1,500 to the dollar, and Nigeria recorded a trade surplus of ₦19.33 trillion in the first nine months of 2025, while market capitalisation on the Nigerian Exchange grew by nearly 60 per cent year-on-year.

Despite revenue challenges, particularly in the oil and gas sector, Edun said fiscal discipline was maintained in 2025, with the deficit held at about 3.4 per cent of GDP, improved non-oil revenue performance and increased allocations to states to strengthen fiscal federalism.

He said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s proposed 2026 budget is designed as a Budget of Consolidation, Renewed Resilience and Shared Prosperity, with total spending of ₦58.18 trillion and ₦26 trillion allocated to capital expenditure.

Outlining reforms planned for 2026, Edun said government revenue collection would be fully digitised, treasury operations made more transparent, leakages eliminated and tax laws implemented to protect low-income earners and small businesses.

“And that’s a big undertaking, and success here will determine whether stability is converted into sustained growth, whether growth delivers productive jobs, and whether poverty is reduced at scale,” he said.

Chairman of NESG, Olaniyi Yusuf, said the report was released at a critical moment, describing it as a strategic tool for assessing Nigeria’s economic progress and the next phase of reforms.

“This report is not intended as a forecast in isolation, but as a strategic lens through which to assess where the Nigerian economy stands today, how far we have come, and what the next phase of reforms must deliberately achieve,” Yusuf said.

NESG Chief Executive Officer, Tayo Aduloju, said the outlook highlights the urgency of consolidating fragile gains, closing structural gaps and avoiding policy reversals that could undermine stability.

He noted that while reforms are beginning to yield results, growth remains below the level required for large-scale job creation and poverty reduction, making consolidation a decisive push to turn reform into results.