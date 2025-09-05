Edun: FG Committed To Projected 10 Bnscf Gas Production

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to producing 10 billion SCF gas by 2030 in line with recently signed agreement. The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, stated this yesterday in Abuja when he engaged in strategic discussions with the management of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG).

The meeting brought together key stakeholders to discuss critical issues aimed at shaping the future of Nigeria’s gas industry, including production targets, investment climate, and ongoing reforms.

The 2030 gas expansion plan, under the Decade of Gas initiative, focuses on becoming a gas-powered economy through policy reforms, infrastructure development, and attracting foreign investment. Key goals include increasing gas output to 10- 12 bcf/d, expanding refining capacity, and utilizing gas for transportation (CNG), cooking (LPG), and industrial growth.

Major projects include theAjaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline, and strategic partnerships with international and local entities are crucial for achieving these ambitions. Nigeria’s Decade of Gas initiative represents a concerted effort by the government and private sector to leverage the country’s abundant natural gas resources for economic development and energy transition.

The initiative, launched in 2021, aims to transform Nigeria into a gas-powered economy by 2030 through a series of policy reforms, infrastructure development, and investment attraction strategies.

The government is prioritizing the development of critical gas infrastructure such as pipelines, gas processing facilities, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants to enhance the production, processing, and distribution of natural gas across the country.

This infrastructure expansion aims to address existing gas supply constraints and facilitate the efficient utilization of gas resources. Edun referenced a recent agreement, including the deepwater deal with TotalEnergies, as evidence of progress toward a more competitive and investorfriendly environment.

“The President has stabilised the economy and created new opportunities for both manufacturing and energy. As we implement comprehensive tax reforms, your input will be vital in shaping a more attractive business landscape”, he said. The Minister also assured stakeholders that reforms, including the rollout of digital trade systems, would streamline oversight, eliminate inefficiencies, and ensure fairness.

“We want a transparent, t e c h n o l o g y – d r iv e n environment where investors can operate with confidence” Edun stated. On his part, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, NLNG CEO, updated the Minister on operations, highlighting stronger gas supply, improved security on the Trans-Niger pipeline, and capacity utilisation rising above 70 per cent.

On infrastructure, Dr. Mshelbila reported advances on the Bodo-Bonny Road while calling for an extension to the East-West highway under the tax credit scheme.