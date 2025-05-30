Edun Congratulates AfDB President-Elect, Affirms Nigeria’s Role In Continent-Wide Consensus

Share

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun has met with the President-Elect of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, on the sidelines of the Bank’s Annual Meetings in Abidjan.

The meeting was a courtesy call to extend warm congratulations on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Dr. Tah’s hard-earned and decisive victory follows a strong show of continent-wide consensus, with Nigeria playing a pivotal role in rallying African shareholders to act in unison during the electoral process.

Edun welcomed Dr. Tah’s focus on continuity and results, and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening its partnership with the AfDB under his leadership.

As the institution enters a new chapter, the Federal Government expressed its readiness to work hand-in-hand with the incoming President—not only for Nigeria’s national development, but to advance inclusive growth and shared prosperity across the African continent.

As the AfDB embarks on a new chapter under Dr. Tah’s leadership, Nigeria looks forward to a strengthened partnership that will drive inclusive growth, shared prosperity, and continental development.

Share