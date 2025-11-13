Edun Commends Medicaid Cancer Foundation’s N100m Support For Patients

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has praised the Medicaid Cancer Foundation for its ₦100 million disbursement to cancer patients and support organizations, describing it as a model of private-sector empathy driving social and economic impact.

Speaking at the Cervical Cancer Day Commemoration in Abuja, Edun said the initiative goes beyond financial aid, representing solidarity and shared responsibility.

“Every act of support for cancer patients strengthens our human capital and reinforces national productivity,” he stated.

Edun highlighted that federal health sector funding has increased from just over 3% of the national budget in 2023 to 5.2% in 2025, reflecting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare. Three of six planned regional oncology centers, in Katsina, Edo, and Enugu are now operational, bringing treatment closer to communities.

The Minister commended Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, founder of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, for mobilizing private resources for public good.

“Private initiatives anchored in compassion and partnership remain vital to achieving a sustainable healthcare system,” he noted, adding that a healthy nation is the foundation for inclusive economic growth.

Edun reaffirmed that the Tinubu administration will continue creating an enabling environment for private sector participation in health, ensuring initiatives like Medicaid multiply across Nigeria.