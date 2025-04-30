Edun Commends Customs Service Performance

Share

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun The, has praised the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for its remarkable progress under Comptroller-General Mr. Wale Adeniyi, while calling for intensified efforts to meet national economic demands.

Speaking at the 62nd regular meeting of the NCS Board in Abuja, chaired by Edun, the minister lauded the Service’s first-quarter performance in 2025, which saw a record-breaking revenue of ₦1.75 trillion.

This figure surpassed the target by ₦106.5 billion, reflecting a nearly 30% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The statutory board meeting provided a platform to evaluate the NCS’s operational strategies, fiscal contributions, and ongoing reforms.

Edun expressed satisfaction with the Service’s achievements but emphasized the need for further improvement.

“There is an improvement in revenue, slightly above the budgeted target for Q1.

However, much more is required from an institution pivotal to revenue generation,” he stated, as quoted in a statement by NCS spokesperson Abdullahi Maiwada.

Edun described the session as productive, underscoring the importance of corporate governance and accountability in public institutions.

“These regular statutory meetings ensure oversight and consultation. We will always ask for more to enhance revenue and operational efficiency to support Nigeria’s economy and serve its people,” he remarked.

The meeting also reviewed modernization initiatives, including the expansion of the B’Odogwu Unified Customs Management System, the implementation of the Authorised Economic Operators (AEO) programme, and strengthened anti-smuggling measures.

These efforts aim to enhance trade facilitation and bolster national security.

