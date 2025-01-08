Edun Charges Ministry Officials To Be Vanguard Of Growth

Share

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has urged the ministry’s management staff to leverage their expertise in driving the country’s developmental priorities.

The minister made the call in his office in Abuja during the assumption of office by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Mr Raymond Omenka Omachi.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs Lydia Shehu Jafiya, the minister noted that the reforms embarked on by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration was aimed at improving the quality of life of Nigerians, adding that these changes were pivotal to the country’s economic growth and development.

Edun emphasised the importance of teamwork and collaboration among the ministry’s staff to achieve these goals, a statement issued by Director of Information in the Ministry, Mohammed Manga, said.

He commended President Tinubu for graciously appointing the Honourable Minister of State, Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, who he said had been supportive in the Ministry’s efforts to drive the nation’s economic reforms.

