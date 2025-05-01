Edun Celebrates Chapel Hill Denham At 20

Share

The Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, on Monday, joined financial industry stakeholders to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Chapel Hill Denham — one of Nigeria’s leading investment banking firms.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, the Minister commended the firm’s outstanding contribution to Nigeria’s financial landscape over the past two decades, describing Chapel Hill Denham as ‘Nigeria’s equivalent of Goldman Sachs’ — a testament to its bold leadership, innovation, and track record in producing top-tier financial talent.

“For twenty years, Chapel Hill Denham has played a vital role in shaping our financial system — pioneering complex transactions, supporting capital market development, and building human capital that now serves across both public and private sectors,” Edun stated.

