Edun: CBN, ministry working on comprehensive FX market reform

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has said that his Ministry and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are collaborating to undertake a comprehensive reform of the country’s foreign exchange market.

Edun, who stated this in an interview published in the latest edition of The Banker, an international magazine owned by The Financial Times, said the collaboration would lead to the development of a new framework for the foreign exchange market.

As he put it, “there is going to be a comprehensive reform of the foreign exchange market. Individual retailers (currently) are unprotected; they’re dealing in a market without rules. The intention is to have all players (operate) inside a formal market, where there is rules-based price setting, where the smaller retailer is protected, and where speculators that deal illegally will face appropriate sanctions.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria is autonomous in terms of setting interest rates, and controlling money supply. But it is one economy, and so the foreign exchange question is something that is done with collaboration. So it will be a joint effort by the central bank, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, to really deliver a new framework for the foreign exchange market.

“In terms of achieving macroeconomic stability, it’s important to stabilise the exchange rate, to bring down inflation, and of course eventually bring down interest rates so that borrowing for investment is affordable.”

The Minister, who noted that the main issue in Nigeria today is foreign exchange liquidity, said this was being tackled, by increasing oil production and oil revenues and also making efforts to reduce losses in the sector, at a time when prices are high.

He also pointed out there are tremendous resources available locally in terms of mobilising foreign exchange resources.

“Within the banking sector, there’s an estimate of about $30 billion that people are holding, (because) they have not been given an incentive to release those dollars into the formal money supply. Similarly, there’s a lot of cash that’s outside the system,” Edun said.

Responding to a question of whether the unification of the country’s multiple exchange rates and other reforms so far implemented are helping to tackle forex scarcity, the Minister answered in the affirmative.

According to him, “the gap between the unauthorized market and the formal market has closed, and there are no longer the same inefficiencies and anomalies that make people target foreign exchange speculation and arbitrage as a way of making a living.”

On whether the government would be able to sustain its reform agenda given reports that it may have restored fuel subsidy, he said: “When it comes to the kind of macroeconomic reform that is being undertaken in Nigeria, it’s not always a straight line.

“Having set the direction of travel, there may be times to pause for breath, and then go again. But one thing that has come up earlier in the conversation today is the importance of communication, the importance of being able to get the message over as to what the intention is, where we are, and where we are going.”

He acknowledged that the removal of fuel subsidy had led to a cost-of-living spike, but noted that an important aspect of the reform process is the intervention that is being made on behalf of the poor to ease the pains of the process of transition to a better economic platform.

Speaking on his efforts to reform the country’s tax system and consolidate fiscally, Edun, who noted that the fiscal policy and tax reform committee set up by President Bola Tinubu in August have started rolling out measures, said that the plan was to increase tax to GDP, which is currently less than 10per cent, to 18 per cent within two years.

In addition, he said the committee plans to raise government revenue, as a percentage of GDP to about 20 per cent of GDP by 2027.

“When people see that their funds are being wasted, you lose the public trust. There are some fiscal incentives that cost 1per cent of GDP, including tax exemptions and import waivers, so all that is being rationalised. The fact that the fiscal space, both on the revenue side and the expenditure side, is being reformed in a very robust manner … will lay the basis for growing the economy through investment, particularly private investment,” the Minister said.

He said that the country was now on a path and moving in a direction to achieve the macroeconomic stability that will enable investment from Nigerians in Nigeria and Nigerians with funds abroad in the diaspora, to flow and the economy to grow.

According to the Minister, “the emphasis is on equity, rather than debt. We heard earlier … about how costly it is to borrow in international markets at this stage. So the emphasis is on domestic resource mobilisation, and on attracting equity.

“Around the world, interest rates are high, they’re likely to stay high, as the Western world is concerned with a battle against inflation. So what we have to look to, for instance, is the $10 trillion in sovereign wealth funding that is out there, as well as private capital that is also in the trillions, and the green financing that is available.”