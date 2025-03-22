Edun, Cardoso synergise for economic growth

Share

To deepen bond, synergy between the fiscal and monetary authorities, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Olayemi Cardoso met on Friday at Central Bank Headquarters in Abuja .

A statement issued by Director of information in the ministry of finance, Mr Mohammed Manga, said the strategic engagement aimed to synchronise fiscal and monetary policy frameworks for macroeconomic stability, enhanced investor confidence, and sustainable economic growth.

“The meeting was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities, focusing on aligning policy frameworks to ensure macroeconomic stability, enhance investor confidence, and support sustainable economic growth.”

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to closer collaboration in addressing current economic challenges and delivering on President Bola Tinubu’s economic reform agenda.

As Nigeria stands at the threshold of a new era of economic growth and prosperity, today’s meeting marks a significant leap forward.

The country is poised to unlock the full potential of its economy, create opportunities for all, and secure a brighter future for generations to come.

