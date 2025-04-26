Edun, Cardoso: Storm’s Over, Nigeria Now On Growth Path

Share

…as IFC eyes Nigeria’s airport, logistics

….Bill Gates to close USAID’s funding gaps

As the United States of America (USA) reciprocal tariffs continue to ignite global economic challenges, Nigeria has weathered the storm and now on a growth trajectory.

This was the conclusion of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso on Friday at the conclusion of the 2025 World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings in Washington D.C, United States of America.

Speaking with the Nigerian journalists, the duo reiterated that Nigeria’s economy has weathered its most turbulent storms and is now firmly on a path toward growth and stability.

The pair presented a bullish outlook for Nigeria’s economy , highlighting macroeconomic reforms, improved investor confidence as they target and ambitious growth targets

Specifically, Edun said that all major economic indicators are positive – clear departure from the precarious conditions that existed a few years ago.

“Nigeria is economically and financially, in a much better place than it was a couple of years ago. Inflation is coming down, the exchange rate is stabilising, food prices are easing, and the fundamentals are much stronger,” the minister said.

Consequently, he maintained that growth must now be accelerated to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

“Unless we get to about 7 per cent growth, we are not going to substantially reduce poverty and improve the life of Nigerians. That is the target and commitment of this administration.”

Currently, Edun noted that Nigeria’s economy grew at an average of 3.4 per cent in 2024, with the most recent quarterly figure rising to 3.84 per cent.

He listed key strategies to bridge the growth gap to include boosting agricultural productivity, expanding digital infrastructure, supporting entrepreneurship, and enhancing access to finance across all sectors.

The Federal Government’, he said, is also departing from dependence on concessional and commercial external funding towards aggressive domestic revenue mobilisation.

“The focus now is on domestic revenue mobilisation,” Edun said. “The focus is on crowding in the private sector so that they can come in and invest across the board: infrastructure, digital, toll roads.”

He explained that the imminent passage of key tax reform bills would significantly increase Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio and improve the federal government’s revenue base.

“They can probably tell you better than I, but I think the imminent passing of that tax reform bill is on the horizon, and once it is passed, it does have in it the potential for increasing tax revenues that are earned by the government,” Edun said.

Besides, the minister said that the International Finance Corporation (IFC) has indicated interest in Nigeria’s airport and logistics.

“The delegation also met with the MD/CEO of the IFC, who pledged the support of IFC in the M300 initiative as well as in the Airport and logistics sectors of the Nigerian economy,” he explained.

“The delegation had discussion with Leadership of EBRD, which expressed strong support for the Nigerian Private sector and I invited the EBRD to invest in the ongoing initiatives of FGN aimed at promoting infrastructure development of PPPs as exemplified by the Asaba – Benin road project.

“I advised them that apart from the tourism and hospitality, agriculture, there are well over 5000 kilometers of road awaiting such PPP arrangements.”

Additionally, he said the delegation met with Gates Foundation, which showed interest in working with Nigeria to close some of the funding gaps occasioned by

the retrenchment of USAID and to provide technical assistance.

On his part, Cardoso noted that Nigeria’s resilience amid recent external shocks had earned international respect. “It has taken a lot of coordination between the fiscal and the monetary,” he explained.

“We learned from mistakes, being bold enough to look at other means of doing certain things to get better results, and now we are here at a time where the international community are asking others to learn from what Nigeria has been able to accomplish.”

Specifically, he said the reforms undertaken in the last 18 months, have strengthened monetary buffers and stabilised the foreign exchange market.

“Indeed, the macroeconomic stability we are beginning to see today would not have been possible without these decisive actions,” he stated.

“Our policy stance is firmly focused on bringing inflation down to single digits in a sustainable manner over the medium term. “Our goal is to restore price stability, protect household purchasing power, and lay the foundation for long-term investment.”

Besides, CBN governor noted that the gap between the official and parallel market exchange rates had disappeared, while speculative arbitrage -a persistent source of currency pressure in past years had also vanished.

“This renewed stability has restored confidence and spurred autonomous inflows through formal channels. These inflows are diversifying our foreign exchange sources beyond oil,” Cardoso added.

Looking ahead, both Cardoso and Edun stressed that the private sector must be the engine of sustained growth and job creation. Edun assured.

“With macroeconomic stability returning and investor confidence rebounding, Nigeria appears poised if reforms stay on course to realise its long-elusive dream of inclusive, broad-based prosperity.

“We have turned the corner. It is now time for every Nigerian to contribute towards building a stronger, more prosperous economy.”

Share