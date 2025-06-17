Edun, Cardoso Meet To Deepen Fiscal-Monetary Policy Alignment

Share

The fiscal and monetary authorities have deepened collaboration against the backdrop of consistent easing in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) known as headline inflation.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its inflation report for the month of May 2025 released yesterday put the may monthly inflation to 22.97 per cent, relative to the April 2025 headline inflation figure of 23.71 per cent.

The latest data released indicates inflation rate decrease of 0.74 per cent compared to the April 2025 headline inflation rate.

Given the consistent trending down in inflation figures month on month in the last four months, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun on Monday visited the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, to deepen fiscal–monetary policy alignment.

A statement issued by Director of Information in the ministry, Mohammed Manga, said the meeting between Edun and Cardoso focused on sustaining and accelerating this momentum, essential to stabilising prices, boosting investor confidence, and empowering private sector-led growth.

“This meeting underscores the Ministry’s commitment to collaborative economic management, signalling a renewed focus on driving sustainable growth and development in Nigeria,” Manga said.

