Edun, Cardoso, Adedeji Unite To Drive Economic Growth

In a bid to strengthen coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities, boost investor confidence, and unlock private sector growth, three key government officials, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso; and Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji held a high-level meeting in Abuja.

The strategic engagement, which took place at the CBN headquarters, focused on aligning monetary and fiscal policies to sustain macroeconomic stability and accelerate growth.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Information in the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Mohammed Manga, Edun reaffirmed the government’s commitment to close synergy between fiscal and monetary policy. He stressed that such alignment is critical to consolidating President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda, easing inflation, mobilizing revenues efficiently, and ensuring that credit flows effectively to productive sectors.

As Nigeria continues to navigate complex global and domestic economic challenges, the meeting signaled the administration’s determination to foster a more stable and prosperous future. With coordinated policy efforts and a shared vision, the government expressed optimism that the economy is poised to unlock new opportunities for development and growth.