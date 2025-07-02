Edun Canvasses Fiscal Reform At Un Finance Summit

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economys ,Mr Wale Edun, has harped on need for fiscal reform and international cooperation. He stated this yesterday when he delivered the country’s statement at the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4), holding in Sevilla, Spain.

Speaking at a high-level roundtable on domestic public resource mobilisation, Edun called for a rebalancing of global finance to better reflect the realities of developing economies. He highlighted Nigeria’s reforms to improve tax administration, drive fiscal discipline, and create an enabling environment for private sector investment.

In today’s evolving global landscape, self-reliance is essential. We are prioritising digital infrastructure, transparency, and institutional reform to deliver more for Nigerians with every naira spent,* the Minister noted.

He also stressed the urgent need for stronger international collaboration on tax fairness and illicit financial flows, areas where African economies continue to face systemic disadvantage.

The event brought together senior officials from the United Nations, OECD, EU, and development banks, alongside finance ministers from countries including Nepal, Malawi, and Uruguay. As the Nigerian government continues to drive economic reforms, HM Edun’s message at the UN Finance Summit underscores the country’s commitment to achieving sustainable economic growth and development for the benefit of all Nigerians.