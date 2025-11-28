Edun Calls For Collective Action On Water Security, Climate Resilience

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has emphasised the critical role of water as a strategic economic asset, calling for urgent collective action to improve access, boost productivity, and reduce climate vulnerability.

The minister made the call in Abuja when he joined national stakeholders for the launch of Lokoja Dialogues, a platform advancing community-led solutions to strengthen water security, climate resilience, and sustainable development across Nigeria.

In his remarks, he underscored the role of water as a strategic economic asset and called for coordinated investment, innovation and collaboration to improve access, boost agricultural productivity, reduce climate vulnerability and support inclusive growth.

The Federal Ministry of Finance remains committed to reforms that strengthen resilience, empower communities, and unlock sustainable economic opportunities for all Nigerians.