Edun Assures UAE Bank Delegation Of Investment Opportunities In Nigeria

Share

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has stated that the country’s economy is on the rise with great investment opportunities.

The Minister disclosed this yesterday in his office in Abuja when he met with a high-level delegation from First Abu Dhabi Bank, led by the Group Head of Investment Banking, Martin Tricaud, to discuss investment opportunities and strategic partnerships.

The Minister highlighted Nigeria’s economic transformation over the past 18 months, citing key reforms such as market-driven pricing for foreign exchange and petroleum, increased trade through AfCFTA, and stronger revenue from both oil and non-oil sectors.

He noted that these measures had stabilised the economy, improved GDP growth, and strengthened the trade balance.

He said: “The progress we have made in stabilising the economy and driving growth is a testament to our administration’s commitment to economic reform. We are eager to showcase these opportunities to investors and partners, like First Abu Dhabi Bank.”

Share

Please follow and like us: