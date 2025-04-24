Edun Assures Investors Nigeria Remains Safe For Investment

Share

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, on Wednesday assured investors that Nigeria remains a safe destination for investment.

Edun gave this assurance at the Nigeria Investment Forum during the ongoing World Bank/IMF meetings in Washington, D.C.

Edun, while speaking at the Forum said, President Bola Tinubu’s administration has implemented foundational reforms that are already producing positive results, with the Nigerian economy showing signs of growth.

He noted that macroeconomic stability is gradually returning, as seen in the narrowing budget deficits, an improved trade balance, and a stabilising exchange rate.

According to him, the government is now directing its attention to targeted sectoral growth, with agriculture at the top of the list.

He highlighted the entire agricultural value chain as key to boosting food security and enhancing productivity.

Edun also revealed that about 90,000 km of fibre optic cable has been rolled out to enhance digital connectivity, describing it as crucial for empowering Nigeria’s youth and tech entrepreneurs.

He also disclosed that 4,000 km of roads have been tendered for private sector participation, with the first 1,000 km already signed off for delivery.

He stated, “That’s one of the reasons for the new team at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, and their mandate is to increase production and save costs,” he said.

“We are committed to stabilising the economy so that the private sector will find it attractive to invest.

“Optimisation of assets is another route to closing the gap in the budget; the government believes in the sanctity of contracts.

“Our goal is not just to maintain this momentum but to accelerate it. We are targeting seven per cent annual growth, and we believe the policies we have implemented have laid the groundwork to achieve this.

“We aim to close the food supply gap, not by importing more, but by enabling domestic producers to scale up and innovate.”

