Edun Applauds Afrexim Bank’s Pivotal Role In Nigera’s Economy Reform

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun has lauded Afreximbank’s pivotal role towards Nigeria’s economic stability, particularly the bank’s $3 billion crude oil repayment loan with NNPC initiative .

Edun said the bank’s role has been critical in stabilizing the economy and supporting fiscal reforms.

He made this remark in a meeting with Afreximbank’s President, Benedict Oramah on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings in Washington D.C., in which Oando Group’s President, Mr Wale Tinubu was also present.

A statement issued by the Director of information in the ministry, Mallam Mohammed Manga said the discussions focused on deepening financial collaboration to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms and strengthen Nigeria’s energy and trade sectors.

During the meeting, the Minister highlighted the Nigerian Government ’s commitment to driving economic growth through strategic partnerships.

“The collaboration with Afreximbank is essential to our broader economic agenda,”Edun noted, emphasizing the importance of securing financial support for key sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and trade.

President Oramah reaffirmed Afreximbank’s commitment to Nigeria’s economic progress, while Wale Tinubu of Oando Group stressed the need for continued investment to bolster the oil and gas sector, a key revenue generator for the country.

