Edugate: Tinubu Suspends Social Investment Programmes

…sets up ministerial panel for review of agency

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has suspended all poverty alleviation programmes being carried out by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA). This was disclosed in a release by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Segun Imohiosen.

According to Imohiosen, the suspension was further to the ongoing investigation of alleged malfeasance in the management of the agency and its programmes. “All four (4) Programmes administered by NSIPA, viz; NPower Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme and Home Grown School Feeding Programme (the “Programs”) have been suspended for a period of six (6) weeks in the first instance,” he stated.

According to the statement obtained by Saturday Telegraph yesterday, the President has also raised significant concerns regarding operational lapses and improprieties surrounding payments to the Programmes’ beneficiaries. He has therefore constituted a ministerial panel to conduct a thorough review of the agency’s operations with a view to recommending necessary reforms of the NSIPA.

During the period of this suspension, all NSIPA-related activities, including but not limited to all distributions, events, payments, collaborations and registrations are now frozen.

“The President wishes to assure the stakeholders and all Nigerians that his administration remains committed to a swift and unbiased process that will ensure that, going forward, social intervention programmes will work exactly as intended, to the benefit of the most vulnerable Nigerians,” he stated.