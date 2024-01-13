Edugate: Prepping for the Next Scandal

I usually do not dial unknown numbers that have called me but due to diverse reasons I missed answering. This is because I have had unpleasant experiences in the past returning calls to such numbers only to be blindsided with requests for assistance or being berated by a reader who disagreed with either of my articles. However, on Monday morning, perhaps, having woken up on the ‘right’ side of the bed; I decided to return a call to a number that had twice called me only to be pleasantly surprised with what I heard.

The person was not asking for a favour but was actually a reader who had just finished reading my last weekend’s article titled: “Corruption and the code of ‘Omertà’ in Nigeria” and expressed his delight with what I had written. He then proceeded to reinforce my position by narrating his own experience. According to Joseph (I’m protecting his identity), he was a permanent secretary in the Bayelsa State civil service who was forced out prematurely some 27 years ago after refusing to be part of the massive graft that was taking place in his ministry.

“Mr TS, it was really bad, from the commissioner, directors and even the security/gate men, everyone wanted to have his share of the ministry’s money. All my efforts to check the graft were rebuffed and I finally decided to quit, when only by the divine grace of God I survived an assassination attempt.” According to Joseph, he decided to give up his lofty civil service position well before his retirement date because he realised that not only was he a lone voice in the fight against sleaze but more worryingly those against him were ready to go to extremes; and he was not ready to lose his life for a cause which was not being appreciated.

“Sir, I will admit things have not been very rosy for me since I retired, but as a true Christian I could not stay and be part of the corruption taking place. I will still give thanks to the Almighty because he has not only kept me alive but has also allowed my family and I get by with the assistance of friends.” Joseph, who is now into farming, said he fears for the future of the country because, as I wrote in the article, too many Nigerians are ready to either turn a blind eye to corruption or are active participants. “No nation can progress and develop under such a situation since the resources that should be used to improve the country are being stolen by individuals who don’t care about the negative effects of their actions,” he said.

Joseph’s assertion is one of the fundamental reasons why despite the huge budgets voted by successive governments since the birth of the Fourth Republic in 1999, there is not much to show for the money and instead millions of Nigerians are now worse off. Unfortunately, the now suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, is the latest face of the symptomatic failings of our political leaders. Although the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is gloating and trying to make political capital at the expense of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of which Edu belongs, the truth is that when it comes to sleaze, there is often no difference between the parties.

After all, we were all regaled of alleged ‘atrocities’ committed by the PDP when the APC won the keys to Aso Rock in 2015. Almost on a daily basis we were told of how one PDP official or the other had stolen humongous amounts of our commonwealth. Former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd), was one of the most high profile figures of the ousted administration mentioned. He was accused of allegedly stealing $2.1 billion and arrested on December 1, 2015.

Incidentally, after being held for close to four years and despite being granted bail by four different high court judges, the former army officer was only finally released on December 24, 2019. And since then nothing has been heard again about his alleged corruption. Before we forget, even the President at the time, Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience, were also frequently mentioned in the alleged debauchery that took place under his watch – but beyond the rhetoric no serious attempts were made to level formal charges against the former number one citizen. But, a number of companies linked to his wife were charged to court.

However, in May 2021, the Court of Appeal, Lagos, overturned the conviction of four companies with bank accounts holding $15.5 million that were linked to Mrs Jonathan. A panel of three justices of the court, in a judgment delivered via Zoom, unanimously ruled that the conviction of the four companies by a Federal High Court, Abuja, in November 2016, violated the constitutional principle of fair hearing. Incidentally, the same script has been against the immediate past government of Muhammadu Buhari even though they are of the same party.

In August, barely three months after taking over, President Bola Tinubu’s administration blamed the preceding government for many of the woes the nation is facing, saying it had inherited a bad economy with an unacceptably high rate of unemployment. First to fire a pot shot at the Buhari ad- ministration was current NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who in early August said that President Bola Tinubu inherited a bad economy Ribadu, while addressing a meeting of the Presidential Steering Committee on Palliatives at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, stated: “We inherited a very bad situation.”

Three weeks later – while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the inaugural Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja – the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, also weighed in, saying that the Tinubu administration met a very bad economy with inflation at 24 per cent. According to him: “Per capita has fallen steadily, inflation is at 24 per cent, unemployment is high…”

Then another high profile official of the past administration, former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for questioning over allegations of corruption in the handling of N37.1 billion social intervention funds during her tenure. However, it’s one thing to invite officials to account for their stewardship and another to actually make them pay for whatever offences committed. This, for me, is our major problem – failure to penalise officials found wanting. And unless we do this, we should expect many more of such Edu scandals!