Educators Suggest Further Studies For Teachers Without Teaching Qualifications

For primary and secondary school teachers without required teaching qualifications to remain in the school system, an association, International Association of Language Educators (IALE), has recommended that they should proceed for further studies in education for them to acquire the relevant knowledge and teaching qualifications.

The International Association of Language Educators, which made the recommendation during its 3rd Biennial National Conference and capacity building for language teachers, which took place at the University of Ibadan (UI), however, urged the government at all levels to ensure that teachers without relevant teaching qualifications in schools to embark on further studies in education.

The association, who also added that the move had become necessary in order to improve the teachers’ content, pedagogy, knowledge, skills and quality delivery, however, noted that doing this would enhance the quality of teaching and education in the schools. The call was contained in a communique issued and signed by the President of the association, Prof David Olugbade Fakeye at the end of the association’s 3rd Biennial National Conference and capacity building for language teachers.

The theme of the conference is: “Blind spots in Language and Literature Education.” The keynote address was delivered by the Vice-Chancellor, Allupe University, Kenya, Prof Peter Barasa, while the lead paper was presented by the Kalasuwe of Apoi Kingdom in Ondo State, Oba Sunday Amusegham, a Professor and former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State.

In the plenary sessions, the association, which raised several observations and recommended solutions, noted that “the government should actualise through serious implementation efforts bilingual/multilingual medium of instruction policy in order to create a more inclusive learning environment linguistically, given the multicultural nature of our classrooms today.

The conference also recommended, among others, that language teachers should attend conferences, workshops and seminars regularly and periodically in order to hone their content exposure and teaching skills so as to improve on their classroom experiences and effective classroom practices.

Fakeye urged teachers of language to explore the benefits in the use of internets and other emerging technologies in teaching their areas of specialisations, even as the association called on Literature teachers to organise reading clubs in schools, as well as initiate other reading programmes to complement classroom teaching.

Besides, the conference insisted that teachers of language should pay adequate attention to factors such as teacher-student interaction, pedagogical practices, motivation, demographic variables and cultural sensitivity in order to promote positive and inclusive language learning and teaching in classrooms.