Education’ll Address Poverty, Inequality –Catholic Church

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), has called on the Federal Government to prioritise education, saying it has the capacity to address pover- ty, inequality and social challenges bedeviling the country. This was contained in a message jointly signed by CSN’s Director Church and Society, Reverend Father Peter Audu, the Director of Social Communications Reverend Father Michael Umoh and the Secretary General, Reverend Father Michael Banjo.

While urging the government to adopt bold strategies in revitalising the nation’s education sector, the clerics maintained that sustainable national devel- opment hinges on robust investments in education and the creation of policies that foster inclusivity and accessibility for all citizens. They urged the govern- ment to strengthen public schools, prioritise teach- er training, and enhance funding to ensure that every child receives a quality education. Commenting on the importance and impact of collaboration, the Church encouraged private stake- holders, Civil Society, and faith-based organisations to synergise in transforming the education system into a beacon of hope for the next generation

